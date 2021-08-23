Shenzhen to stay neutral in ‘made in China, sold on Amazon’ vendor disputes with US e-commerce giant

The “made in China, sold on Amazon” vendors in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen have been told by the local government that it will not intervene in disputes with the US e-commerce giant, according to sources briefed about the decision, reported the South China Morning Post .

An official from Shenzhen’s Commerce Bureau declared the government’s resolve to remain “neutral” in disputes with Amazon.com at a meeting with merchants last Friday, turning down requests that the city back these vendors’ legal actions against the US company, according to the sources who declined to be named because the discussions were private.

The same official told the merchants that the government cannot help their cause if they cannot prove that no rules of the US e-commerce platform were violated, the sources said. The government, however, will assist the affected merchants by introducing them to legal counsel.