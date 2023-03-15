Siemens looking to diversify from China

Siemens is scouting for investments in south-east Asia to diversify away from China, as multinationals work to reduce supply chain risks against a backdrop of geopolitical tension between the west and Beijing, reports the Financial Times . The German group, one of the world’s biggest industrial conglomerates, is taking on staff and considering adding factories in fast-growing economies including Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, said Judith Wiese, Siemens’ chief people and sustainability officer, in an interview.

“It is a very varied region, but one that has a lot of potential and with the world talking very much about the US and China from a diversification perspective, it is very interesting for us,” Wiese, also a member of Siemens’ management board, said in Singapore.

Rising tension between Washington and Beijing has made many multinationals wary of their dependence on China. Supply chains are being hit by US efforts to curb China’s access to cutting-edge technology, adding to shocks caused by the country’s former Covid-19 policy as well as slowing growth.