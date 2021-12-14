SiEngine reveals first smart cockpit chip

SiEngine Technology, a Wuhan-based car chip designer, has revealed its first automotive-grade smart cockpit chip which is set to start mass production and be installed in vehicles by late 2022, reports Caixin . The launch of the new system-on-a-chip (SoC) named DragonHawk 1, which will be made by Taiwan chipmaker TSMC using its 7-nanometer manufacturing technology, comes as a global semiconductor crunch wreaks havoc on the automotive sector with many carmakers cutting their outlook for deliveries.

Featuring lower power dissipation, the chip will make the performance of in-car screens comparable with that of mobile phones, thus enhancing connectivity, SiEngine CEO Wang Kai said at the launch event on Friday. Wang added that sample chips will be delivered to some car manufacturers for testing by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Wang laid out a product development roadmap, under which SiEngine will launch DragonHawk 2 with a focus on autonomous driving in 2024, and DragonHawk 3, which will function as the car’s “brain” in 2026.