Sinopec puts first carbon capture, storage facility into action

China’s Sinopec Corp said on Monday it has put into operation the country’s largest carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) facility in east China, and plans to build two more plants of similar size by 2025, reports Reuters . The state oil giant is one of the leading companies building pilot CCUS projects in China, part of the country’s goal to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030.

The new CCUS project, which started construction just over a year ago, involves capturing carbon dioxide produced from Sinopec’s Qilu refinery in eastern Shandong province during a hydrogen-making process, and then injecting it into 73 oil wells in the nearby Shengli oilfield.

Sinopec has estimated that 10.68 million tonnes of carbon dioxide will be injected into the oilfield over the next 15 years, boosting crude oil production by nearly 3 million tonnes.