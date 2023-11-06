Sinopec signs second long-term Qatar gas deal

Qatar has agreed to supply Sinopec with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate’s state-owned energy company said Saturday, its second such deal with the Chinese firm as China seeks to enhance its energy security, reports the South China Morning Post . Doha will supply 3 million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, announcing another agreement, which grants the Chinese oil giant a further share of Qatar’s North Field gas expansion project.

The expansion, which broke ground last month, contains the world’s biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory.

Under the deal signed in Shanghai, QatarEnergy will give Sinopec a 5% interest in a joint venture with a 6 million tonnes per year capacity in the second phase of the expansion, North Field South.