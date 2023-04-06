SJ Semiconductor raises $340m

Chinese chipmaker SJ Semiconductor has raised nearly $340 million in a Series C extension round, according to a release, reports Nikkei Asia . The company signed the first batch of investment agreements to this effect on March 29. The latest extension round values the firm at $1.8 billion.

The round, joined by Legend Capital, takes the company’s total capital raised to $1 billion. The proceeds will help SJ Semiconductor to expand the second phase of its 3D multi-chip integration and packaging project, according to a release published by Legend Capital via WeChat.

The latest fundraising comes a year after the company snagged $300 million in a Series C round in March 2022, which saw the participation of Walden CEL Global Fund, CCB Private Equity Investment Management, CCB Trust, Country Garden Venture Capital and Huatai International, among others. The Series C round valued the company at over $1 billion, earning it the unicorn moniker.