Small firms need to declare cross-border data transfers

China on Friday moved to further strengthen its oversight of data, issuing a contract that smaller firms will be required to sign should they want to send user information abroad, reports Reuters . Beijing has in recent years issued new cybersecurity, data and privacy laws that require organisations with large user bases undergo assessments and approvals when handling the troves of data they collect.

The so-called standard contract issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday looks to cover organisations with smaller user bases.

From June 1, parties that handle the personal information of up to one million people or which have sent the personal information of up to 100,000 individuals overseas since January last year will be required to sign such contracts, the CAC said.