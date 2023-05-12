SMIC profits halved in Q1

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China’s top contract chip maker, posted its biggest drop in quarterly revenue in over a decade, reflecting sluggish recovery in global chip demand, reports the South China Morning Post .

During the three months ended March 31, sales at SMIC dropped 20.6% year on year to $1.46 billion, beating the median estimate of $1.44 billion by 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Quarterly profits fell by 53.1% year on year to $267 million, higher than the consensus estimate of $186.6 million, the Hong Kong-listed foundry reported on Thursday.