Some Chinese companies, regulators split staff to beat COVID

Chinese regulators and state-owned banks are taking steps to split staff at their workplaces in Beijing, sources told Reuters, as businesses brace for a possible spike in COVID cases after China relaxed virus restrictions in a major policy shift, reports Reuters .

The arrangements highlight how lingering anxieties created by Beijing’s three-year ‘zero-COVID’ policy are likely to hamper a quick return to health for the world’s second-largest economy, despite its pivot away from strict containment measures.

China’s top securities regulator has this week moved to a closed-loop system, which refers to a bubble-like arrangement commonly imposed as part of virus prevention measures in China, where employees sleep, live and work isolated from the wider world, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.