Some HK IPOs could be subject to cybersecurity review

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has proposed mandating businesses seeking to list in Hong Kong to apply for cybersecurity review if they handle data that relates to national security, reports Reuters . Large internet platforms planning to set up non-domestic headquarters, operating or research centers should also submit a report to regulators, the CAC said in the draft rules.

The document, published on the regulator’s WeChat, calls for requiring public comment on internet platforms formulating privacy policies or making/amending rules that could significantly affect user rights and interests.

Firms with more than 100 million daily active users would need to have changes reviewed by third-party agencies and obtain government approval. Companies that provide instant messaging services should, unless they have justifiable reasons, stop restricting users from accessing other or transferring files to other Internet platforms, the regulator said.