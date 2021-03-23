S&P Dow Jones says Xiaomi eligible for index inclusion after investment ban win

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi was eligible to be included on indices again, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday, after a federal judge suspended a US investment ban in the company on the grounds it has ties to China’s military, reported Reuters.

The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other companies to a list that requires Americans to sell their interests in the firms by a deadline.

Indices that removed Xiaomi will review its securities for eligibility at their next scheduled rebalancing, S&P DJI said on Monday.