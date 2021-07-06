Spacewalk successful as Shenzhou-12 crew settles into life aboard China’s space station

Chinese astronaut Liu Boming successfully completed a spacewalk at 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, the second in Chinese history after Zhai Zhigang performed a nearly 20-minute spacewalk in 2008 during the Shenzhou-7 mission, reported Caixin.

On June 17, China successfully sent three astronauts into space on the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft to board the Tianhe core module, The Tianhe core module was launched into space in April, marking the start of the Tiangong space station deployment slated to be completed within two years.

According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO), the latest spacewalk lays a foundation for smooth implementation of future extravehicular activities on the space station. The country plans to carry out 11 missions to help with the construction of Tiangong, including four manned launches, Caixin previously reported.

The astronauts will remain in orbit for three months to carry out repairs and other tasks.