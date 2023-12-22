Sparks within the gloom

This has been a tough year all round, and in the China context, people were expecting it to be an up year after three devastating years of the pandemic. But it has not turned out that way. And the degree of consistency with which the middle-class in particular across China is taking a pessimistic view on the future is quite extraordinary. What the consequences are is still not clear, as is so much else in China. But it feels like a possible inflection point of some sort.

The property market remains in desperate straits, and the word on the street in most places is that the prices are expected to fall further before they stabilize, presumably. One has to give credit where credit is due, and given the incredible importance of the property market to the Chinese economy, and the depth of the problems that the market is facing, those in command have done a sterling job in keeping the boat stable over the past two years. Salami tactics in dealing with the debt burden, bailing out companies were necessary, diffusing local problems… While this has not solved the problem, it has at least prevented a total collapse. Which has to be good for everybody. However, have they also got to solve the problem. The news on that front this week was relatively positive. One, is that one of the most heavily indebted of the property developers, China South City managed to roll over some local bonds that it had been threatening to default on. This followed a similar last minute rescue for Country Garden, another massive property developer in very difficult states, just a couple of weeks ago. But the point remains, that nobody in their right mind is going to be buying in this market and the extent to which people feel for whatever reason and to what degree of accuracy, this is not a cyclical issue, but one that is somehow fundamental and systemic, makes it hard to see how this is going to be resolved.

Another spark of hope was generated by a move, again by those in command, to reduce the number of close fly-pasts of American surveillance planes in the general vicinity of China, over what are considered by most of the world to be international waters. The possibly of an accident occurring, such as occurred in 2001 off Hainan, is real, and it could lead to hot war. So the decision to pull back on this is welcomed, even though it could be reversed any time. There is a general sense, and one must not be too categorical about this, of a desire to cool geopolitical issues, which would make total sense. And more of that in 2024, please.

We will sum up the year and provide some thoughts on next year in our weekly missive next week. But it is worth saying here that this is as extraordinary a time for Chinese society and the economy as we have witnessed in many a year. How things are within the system, of course, is unknown. but the conclusion of the economic work conference about 10 days ago, which carefully balanced off the needs of security and development, suggested that there was no clear agreement at the top about which to stress. This is worth pondering during the impending festive season, if you’re looking for a break from Christmas songs. Have a great weekend.