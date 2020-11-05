‘Speechless’ exporters fear Beijing may impose crippling anti-dumping duty on Australian wine

China may impose an anti-dumping duty of more than 200% on Australian wine as soon as next week – a move that would effectively kick Australian wine brands out of the Chinese market as exporters are still reeling from the news this week of a possible outright ban on wine and other Australian products, reported the South China Morning Post.

Li Wei, CEO of Australian wine exporter and producer Swan Wine Group, based in Sydney, was crestfallen at the developments, saying all of his Chinese customers have stopped placing orders.

“We really didn’t think it would get to this stage,” he said. “We are very disappointed. I feel that the Australia-China relationship has reached a freezing point. We hope the Australian government can come up with some workable strategies to revive it.”

China’s Ministry of Commerce launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wines in August at the request of the China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA) to review whether imported Australian wines were being sold below “fair” prices and hurting China’s wine industry, reported the SCMP.