Starbucks to invest $130 million for roasting plant in China’s Kunshan

Starbucks will invest RMB 900 million ($130 million) to build the first phase of a coffee complex in the Chinese city of Kunshan, near the commercial hub of Shanghai, with completion targeted for 2022, it said on Friday, reported Reuters.

It is Starbucks’ largest investment in a production facility outside the United States and the first production-related investment in Asia, the US beverage chain said in a statement.

The complex, sprawling over 80,000 sq. m (95,679 sq. yards), will include coffee roasting facilities and smart warehouses.