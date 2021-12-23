State media outlet Xinhua announces its own NFTs

The Chinese state-run news outlet, Xinhua, which is the largest media organization in China, is planning to issue the nation’s first “news digital collectibles” backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), reports the South China Morning Post . The move demonstrates the continuing growth of interest in virtual assets despite earlier warnings of fraud risks.

On Christmas Eve, Xinhua will release a total of 110,001 copies of selected news photos for free, according to a statement on Wednesday from the influential Beijing-based news organization.

That package is made up of 11 collections of 10,000 copies each and one copy of a special edition, which will be available on Xinhua’s mobile app at 8pm local time on Friday. The collections “record many precious historical moments in 2021,” the Xinhua statement said. “It is also a digital memory written into the metaverse world.”