State-run businesses limit Weixin use

Some state-run Chinese businesses are limiting their employees’ use of Tencent-owned messaging app Weixin, known in English as WeChat, citing security issues, reports The Wall Street Journal . This week, managers at at least nine state-run companies, including some of the nation’s largest, such as China Mobile, China Construction Bank and China National Petroleum, told employees that any chat groups set up for work purposes on Weixin could contain sensitive information and should be shut down and deleted.

They also ordered employees to be cautious about using Weixin, which is the domestic sister app of WeChat, for work-related communications. The move comes as Beijing intensifies scrutiny into internet giants including Tencent, China’s most valuable company, as well as Tencent’s data-collection practices.

“Many companies around the world are moving towards enterprise software to meet their internal communications needs,” Tencent said in a statement, adding that the company offers WeCom, an office collaboration app, as a solution.