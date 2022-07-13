Still no game approvals for Tencent

China approved its third batch of new games this year, but Tencent Holdings again failed to make the list, which traders watch to gauge Beijing’s intentions for the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena, reports Bloomberg .

There were no Tencent games among the 67 titles approved by the National Press and Publication Administration in the group of licenses granted this week. The WeChat operator had missed out on two previous rounds that started April, when regulators resumed publishing regular lists of approved titles following a months-long suspension. Titles by smaller rival NetEase were also absent.

Tencent-backed mobile gaming developer iDreamsky’s Eternal Return was among the titles that won approval. Other titles included ByteDance’s role-playing mobile game Crystal of Atlan and Bilibili’s F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch for PC and consoles.