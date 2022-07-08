Stricter laws for China’s credit card market

China unveiled tighter rules late on Thursday to better regulate its $1.3 trillion credit card industry, urging lenders to adopt a “prudent” growth strategy, and monitor risks more closely, reports Reuters .

Banks are also barred from using the number of cards issued or market share as main performance metrics, and are required to cap the number of dormant cards at 20% of total, according to rules jointly published by China’s central bank, and the country’s banking regulator.

“China’s credit card business has been growing rapidly, playing a key role in facilitating payment and consumption,” the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website accompanying the release of the new rules.