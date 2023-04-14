Sunac shares dive after trade resumption

Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings lost more than half its market value on Thursday after resuming trade following a suspension of more than a year, having released results and agreed a debt restructuring, reports Reuters . The share slump came a day after the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it was to resume trading and was implementing a debt restructuring plan.

Shares fell nearly 60% to as low as HK$1.86, their lowest since January 2012 , and ended the day at HK$2.04, still down 55.5%—erasing HK$13.84 billion ($1.8 billion) from the group’s market value.

“The stock was catching up with the decline in the property sector during the year of suspension,” said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian.