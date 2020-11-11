Sweden suspends 5G auction after Huawei wins court appeal against exclusion

Sweden’s telecoms regulator has halted a national 5G spectrum auction after a court allowed Huawei’s appeal against its exclusion from the next generation network, reported Caixin.

The Sweden Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) informed the four bidding telecom operators — Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sverige and Teracom­­ — of its decision to put off the event, scheduled to start on Nov. 10. Allowing carriers to use the Chinese telecom- equipment maker’s low-cost equipment could change the bidding calculus, observers said.

The change of plan follows a ruling by the Administrative Court in Stockholm on Monday to indefinitely reverse the PTS’s previousban on Huawei from participating in the nation’s 5G rollouts, said Caixin.

“The decision affects Huawei’s rights in such a way that the company has the right to appeal the decision,” the court said in the ruling, prohibiting the PTS from carrying out the ban on Huawei for the time being “as the outcome of the case may currently be considered uncertain.”