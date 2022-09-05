Swire targets Shenzhen for growth

Swire Properties will expand its retail property business in Shenzhen as part of its HK$100 billion ($12.7 billion) investment plan over the next 10 years, reports the South China Morning Post . The Hong Kong-listed company is keen to grow its retail assets in the Greater Bay Area in Shenzhen besides Hong Kong and Guangzhou, said chief executive Tim Blackburn at a briefing last week.

“The challenge for us is continuing the Greater Bay [Area] story which, at the moment, is Shenzhen. That is where we want to be able to bring a Taikoo Li or a Taikoo Hui concept,” said Blackburn.

Taikoo Li and Taikoo Hui are Swire’s mixed-use property projects in China. On the mainland, the company has such developments in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.