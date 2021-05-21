‘Technical issues’ force China to postpone Tiangong Space Station cargo launch

Citing unspecified technical issues, China postponed the launch of a cargo spacecraft set to provide supplies to its Tiangong Space Station on Thursday, reports the South China Morning Post.

Using a Long March 7 (CZ-7) vehicle rocket, the Tianzhou 2 was scheduled to launch from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan some time on Thursday morning.

“The launch of the Tianzhou 2 cargo spacecraft has been postponed due to technical reasons, and the launch time will be determined later,” state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency.

After the core module of the Tiangong (meaning “heavenly palace”) station was launched in April, this cargo launch was intended as the second of 11 needed to complete the station.