Temu enters Philippines market

Budget shopping app provider Temu, owned by multinational e-commerce group PDD Holdings, has started operations in the Philippines to kick off its expansion into Southeast Asia, where it faces tough head-to-head competition against Alibaba Group Holding unit Lazada, ByteDance’s TikTok Shop and Singapore-based Shopee, reports the South China Morning Post .

Temu over the weekend quietly made its “grand opening” in the Philippines, where the Boston-based sibling of Chinese online retailer Pinduoduo offered up to 90% off items such as T-shirts, double-sided tape, and kitchen storage and appliances, according to its website. The generous discounts form part of a tried-and-tested playbook that has helped Temu climb to the top of Apple’s App Store and Google Play’s free-app rankings when the online marketplace launched in the United States last year.

Temu’s debut in the Philippines underscores its strategic business expansion across Asia after its foray last month into Japan and South Korea, as it now targets the less wealthier economies in the region.