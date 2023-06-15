Temu sales surpass Shein in US

Spending on Temu—an e-commerce marketplace backed by China heavyweight PDD—was 20% higher than more established fast-fashion retailer Shein in the US in May, according to Bloomberg Second Measure, which analyzes billions of credit and debit card transactions, reports Bloomberg . This online marketplace with Chinese origins has been Apple Inc’s top iOS app in America during most days in 2023—based on metrics including downloads, engagement and retention, according to mobile app researcher Apptopia—as flash sales and bargain-basement prices on everything from kitchenware to shoes draw in new customers.

It’s had more global iOS downloads than any other shopping app in the six-month period after launch, Apptopia data show.

The data makes Temu’s initial North American sales target look modest: Report at least a single day of gross merchandise value topping Shein by September 2023, to mark the anniversary of entering the US market.