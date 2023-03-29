Tencent adds WeChat Channel subscriptions

Tencent Holdings is planning to launch a paid subscription service for videos on its flagship app WeChat, allowing content creators to charge users for watching certain videos, as the Chinese social media giant steps up its challenge to short video apps Douyin and Kuaishou, reports the South China Morning Post .

As part of Tencent’s bid to attract more influencers to join its platform, WeChat will let content creators set up a pay-to-watch video section on Video Accounts, the WeChat video section marketed as Channels, the company announced on Tuesday at Weixin Open Class, its annual event promoting WeChat’s new functions and strategies.

Content creators can also choose to accept advertisements in the comment section of their Channels account in exchange for a cut of the ad revenue, according to the company, allowing account holders to earn more income in addition to tips from viewers.