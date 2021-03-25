Tencent confirms talks with Chinese antitrust regulators

Tencent confirmed it is talking with Chinese antitrust regulators as big tech companies in the country come under scrutiny and chief rival Alibaba remains under investigation, reported the Financial Times.

Chief executive Pony Ma said the company was “actively co-operating with the regulatory authorities” on various issues, including “sorting out some of these past investments”.

The company was recently fined by Chinese antitrust regulators for failing to seek approval for some of its past acquisitions such as a stake it took in online education platform Yuanfudao, said the FT.

“We have always been very focused on compliance, and we’ll continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” President Martin Lau said.