Tencent launches AI-powered hearing aid

Tencent Holdings has launched an advanced new hearing aid powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, as the Chinese internet giant doubles down on the healthcare sector and on its pledge to serve society even amid slower business growth, reports the South China Morning Post .

The device, priced at RMB 2,880 yuan ($399), was jointly introduced on Sunday by Tencent Ethereal Audio Lab, part of the Tencent Meeting live audio and videoconferencing app business, and hearing aid maker Shenzhen Eartech Company.

Using Tencent’s self-developed AI algorithm, the new hearing aid provides about 85% improved sound clarity and speech intelligibility compared with similar devices in the market, according to the company.