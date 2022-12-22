Tencent launches platform for low-carbon tech development

Shenzhen-headquartered Tencent Holdings on Wednesday launched an online platform that aims to fire up innovation in low-carbon technology in China by connecting entrepreneurs, investors and researchers to each other and to resources, tools and data, reports the South China Morning Post .

The company hopes the platform–called TanLIVE because “tan” means carbon in Chinese-will function as China’s version of Climate-KIC, the European Union’s largest climate-focused innovation community.

“Transformation of traditional industries to a low-carbon model engages a long value chain,” said Xu Hao, vice-president of Tencent’s sustainable social value department and head of Tencent’s carbon-neutral lab. “Digitalisation can help connect the dots across the value chain and significantly improve efficiency in catalysing and scaling innovations.”