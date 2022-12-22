Tencent launches platform for low-carbon tech development

Shenzhen-headquartered Tencent Holdings on Wednesday launched an online platform that aims to fire up innovation in low-carbon technology in China by connecting entrepreneurs, investors and researchers to each other and to resources, tools and data, reports the South China Morning Post.
The company hopes the platform–called TanLIVE because “tan” means carbon in Chinese-will function as China’s version of Climate-KIC, the European Union’s largest climate-focused innovation community.
“Transformation of traditional industries to a low-carbon model engages a long value chain,” said Xu Hao, vice-president of Tencent’s sustainable social value department and head of Tencent’s carbon-neutral lab. “Digitalisation can help connect the dots across the value chain and significantly improve efficiency in catalysing and scaling innovations.”
You must log in to post a comment.