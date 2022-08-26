Tencent leads global carbon neutral tech alliance

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings has formed an alliance with a group of leading companies to support China’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, reports the South China Morning Post . The Global Carbon Neutral Technology Alliance, comprising Microsoft China, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu, JD.com, Kuaishou, Ant Group, Meituan, Vanke and Willfar Information Tech, has disclosed 189 patents and know-how related to carbon neutrality for free to help break down technological barriers to address the climate crisis.

The companies will also form a public-interest patent pool and share their carbon-related patents with organizations working on advancing carbon neutrality, according to Tencent.

The patents cover various software and hardware technologies designed to advance energy savings and efficiencies, such as optimization algorithms, energy monitoring and conservation, and reducing emissions in transport and buildings.