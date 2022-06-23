Tesla cars prohibited in leadership meet district

Tesla cars will be prohibited from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe, site of an annual summer party leadership conclave, for at least two months starting on July 1, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday, reports Reuters .

The decision by the Beidaihe authorities comes just weeks after Tesla cars were also barred from driving on to some roads in the central city of Chengdu in early June, which coincided with a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the city.

The official from the Beidaihe Traffic Police Brigade, who declined to give his name, did not provide a reason for the move but said it concerned “national affairs.” An announcement will be made soon, the official said.