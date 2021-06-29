Tesla continues deal with Chinese EV battery manufacturer CATL

CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has re-signed a deal that will see it continuing to supply US EV manufacturer Tesla until 2025, reported Reuters.

The company, based in Ningde, made a statement in a stock exchange filing that it will be providing battery cells to Tesla for its manufacturing processes in Shanghai until December 2025. The Shanghai plant makes Model 3 sedans and Model T sport-utility vehicles.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp and LG Energy Solution.