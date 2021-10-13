Tesla ships 52,000 China-made vehicles in September

Shipments of Tesla’s China-made cars to the domestic market rose for a second straight month in September amid declining general auto sales, reports Caixin . The electric vehicle (EV) maker reported shipments of 52,153 to the Chinese market last month, following a nearly 50% jump in August. The automaker exported 3,853 vehicles from its Shanghai factory, China’s Passenger Car Association said Tuesday. That meant Tesla’s total China shipments in September climbed 27% from August to 56,006.

The increase is in line with the broader trend for the automaker, which delivered a record 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter. At last week’s annual shareholder meeting, the company announced that Tesla’s Shanghai factory is now outproducing the Fremont, California, plant.

In China, the back-to-back gain in shipments suggests Tesla is moving on from a run of bad publicity, starting in April when a protest by a disgruntled owner at the Shanghai auto show went viral on social media. That was followed by a spate of crashes and regulatory scrutiny of safety and customer service issues, and more recently a driver successfully suing Tesla for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S.