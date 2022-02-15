Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales reach almost 60,000 in January

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla sold almost 60,000 vehicles that were built in China last month, reports Reuters . The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday that US-based Tesla sold 59,845 China-made units in January. Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc delivered 9,652 cars in January, increasing by 33.6% year-on-year, and Xpeng Inc delivered 12,922 vehicles.

CPCA said passenger car sales in January in China totaled 2.11 million, down 4.5% from a year earlier.