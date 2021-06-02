Tesla’s China rivals NIO and Xpeng report mixed sales amid global chip shortage

Electric vehicle start-ups and Tesla’s Chinese rivals, NIO and Xpeng, reported mixed sales last month amid a chip shortage in the global auto industry, reported the South China Morning Post.

Xpeng’s sales increased 10% month on month to 5,686 units in May while NIO’s sales declined 5.5% to 6,711 units compared to the previous month.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, Xpeng’s and NIO’s sales still fell short of Tesla’s numbers. Tesla’s deliveries fell 27% to 25,845 in April. Citi raised its EV estimates from 1.79 million units to 2.52 million units in 2021.