Tesla’s NA sales to be run by current China head

Tesla’s head of China, Tom Zhu, has taken over responsibilities for sales, service and deliveries in North America, according to sources familiar with the matter, reports Reuters . Zhu’s official title remains vice president in charge of Asia/Pacific, according to the sources.

Zhu and his team from Shanghai have been traveling to Tesla plants in California and Texas prompting talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when chief executive Elon Musk has been focused on his purchase of Twitter, Reuters reported last month.

Under Zhu’s leadership, Tesla Shanghai rebounded strongly from lockdowns this year to bring Tesla close to its target for 2022 of 50% production growth.