Tesla’s Shanghai factory to make 300,000 units, Jan-Sept

US-headquartered electric vehicle maker Tesla’s Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of Q3, despite a global semiconductor shortage, reports Reuters . In August, an official in the area where Tesla’s factory is located said it is expected to produce 450,000 vehicles this year, including 66,100 for export. The Shanghai factory produced just under 510,000 cars in 2020.

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan. Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla has not announced details on the factory’s production.