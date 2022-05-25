Tesla’s Shanghai staff isolating to help ramp up output

Tesla is isolating thousands of workers in disused factories and an old military camp in China to ensure they’re Covid-19 free, part of a large-scale plan by the electric-car maker to ramp up production at its plant in Shanghai as the city emerges from lockdown, reports Bloomberg .

The staff will be used to create a second shift at Tesla’s Gigafactory south of Shanghai—which was shut down for weeks from late March because of the city’s lockdown—recently resuming some production under a special, so-called closed-loop system approved by the authorities.

The workers need to be quarantined for between 48 and 72 hours to meet government requirements to be able to join other employees already inside the factory “bubble,” according to people familiar with the situation.