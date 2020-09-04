Thomas Piketty refuses to censor latest book for sale in China

The latest book by the French economist Thomas Piketty appears unlikely to be sold in mainland China after he refused requests to censor it, reported the Guardian.

Although the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, expressed admiration for Piketty’s earlier work, Capital and Ideology, which was published last year, it has not made it to the mainland China market due to sections on inequality in China.

Piketty told the Guardian the Chinese publisher Citic Press had sent his French publisher a list of 10 pages of requested cuts in June from the French edition of the book, and a further list in August related to the English edition.

“I refused these conditions and told them that I would only accept a translation with no cut of any sort. They basically wanted to cut almost all parts referring to contemporary China, and in particular to inequality and opacity in China,” he said. “Other Chinese publishers who have been in touch with my French publisher Le Seuil also said there would be cuts, so at this stage it looks as if the book will not be published in mainland China.”