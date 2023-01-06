Three-year $375m investment in China from Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings plans to invest more than $375 million over three years to expand production in China, betting on the country’s long-term potential in the face of coronavirus and other headwinds, reports Nikkei Asia .

The Osaka-based company will bring its first new Chinese appliance factory in 19 years online in 2024. The Zhejiang province plant will have the capacity to ship an annual RMB 2 billion ($290 million) worth of microwave ovens, rice cookers and other small kitchen appliances.