TikTok asks judge to block US from barring app for download

TikTok asked a US judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple and Alphabet’s Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday, reported Reuters.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent’ WeChat app.

TikTok said the restrictions “were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election.”

TikTok said if the order is not blocked “hundreds of millions of Americans who have not yet downloaded TikTok will be shut out of this large and diverse online community – six weeks before a national election.”