TikTok banned on US government devices

The US Senate has passed a bill that bars federal employees from using TikTok, the short video-sharing app, on government-issued devices in the latest move by Washington to target Chinese technology companies, reports the Financial Times . The Senate voted unanimously to approve the measure, which must pass in the House to become law. Lawmakers are concerned that TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, threatens US security because of the potential for Beijing to obtain Americans’ personal data.

The Biden administration is concerned that Chinese tech companies could help Beijing develop weapons or conduct espionage.

The US commerce department is preparing to place several Chinese entities, including the memory chip manufacturer Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp, on a trade black list. In October, the US introduced harsh export controls to prevent China from obtaining advanced chips.