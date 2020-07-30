TikTok being reviewed by US national security panel

TikTok, the hugely popular, Chinese-owned short-video platform, is undergoing a national security review by US federal regulators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed on Wednesday, reported the South China Morning Post.

Amid calls from American lawmakers for greater scrutiny of TikTok over fears that user data could be subject to access requests by the Chinese government, Mnuchin said his department would soon be suggesting possible action on the app to US President Donald Trump.

“TikTok is under CFIUS review and we’ll be making a recommendation to the president on it this week,” Mnuchin, standing alongside Trump, told reporters outside the White House. “So we have lots of alternatives.”

CFIUS, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, is a Treasury-led panel that assesses national security risks associated with certain transactions in the US involving foreign entities. Last year, the panel ordered Grindr’s Chinese owners to sell the gay dating app over concerns about the security of personal data.