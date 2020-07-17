TikTok expected to operate as a US company, White House adviser says

A top White House adviser said on Thursday that he expects TikTok to separate from its Chinese owner and operate as an American company amid growing US concerns about the security of the data handled by the short video app, reported the South China Morning Post.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters a move by TikTok to leave Beijing ByteDance Technology, would be a better option than a ban on the app, which was threatened by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo earlier this month.

“We haven’t made final decisions but … I think TikTok is going to pull out of the holding company which is China-run and operate as an independent American company,” Kudlow said.