TikTok files lawsuit challenging US ban

TikTok’s decision to challenge Donald Trump’s order banning the popular video-sharing app is set to trigger a legal battle that many analysts see as a long shot, reported the South China Morning Post.

The US President signed an executive order on August 6 banning TikTok within 45 days unless it is sold to US owners, citing national security concerns. The lawsuit, to be filed by TikTok on Monday, challenges the August 6 executive order on the grounds that the order’s reliance on the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act deprives TikTok of due process.

A statement from TikTok released on Saturday said it had “sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution” even though it “strongly disagrees” with the grounds for the ban.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company said.