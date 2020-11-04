TikTok pursues ‘user personality’ with SME partnership

TikTok has signed a new licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) which will allow the ByteDance-owned app’s video creators to use songs from the record label’s artists, despite a threat of being blocked in the US, reported Caixin.

The agreement will give content creators access to sound clips from SME’s catalog of current hits, new releases, emerging favorites, iconic classics and deep cuts from every genre of music for use in their videos shared on the TikTok platform, according to a company statement on Monday, reported Caixin.

TikTok has also set a higher target for the partnership saying it will work with SME to support “greater levels of TikTok user personalization and creativity” and “drive new and forward-looking opportunities for fan engagement with SME’s artists and music”, the statement said.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Sony Music so that we can continue to work together to connect the incredible roster of Sony artists in the US and across the globe to new audiences and harness the power of TikTok,” said Ole Obermann, global head of music for TikTok.