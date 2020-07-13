TikTok releases transparency report as global scrutiny mounts

TikTok revealed it deleted nearly 50 million videos from its platform in the second half of last year, as the internationally popular Chinese-owned short-video app faces increasing scrutiny from overseas authorities, reported Caixin.

The ByteDanceunit’s latest transparency report comes after the app was banned in India last month and US President Donald Trump said he was considering a similar measure. The two countries are the platform’s largest markets.

According to the report, many of the videos deleted by the app were uploaded by users in India and the US — 16.45 million and 4.57 million respectively. The South Asian nation made up 33% of the total, while the North American country contributed 9.2% of the deletions.

TikTok said the over 49 million deleted videos fell into a total of nine categories, including “violent and graphic content,” “hate speech” and “adult nudity and sexual activities.” The deleted videos accounted for less than 1% of the total number of clips posted to the platform during the period, according to the report.