TikTok rival Kuaishou hits $160 billion valuation as shares surge after IPO

Shares in Kuaishou nearly tripled on their first day of trading in Hong Kong, propelling the valuation of the Chinese viral video app to $160 billion, close to that of ByteDance, the owner of its chief rival TikTok, reported the Financial Times.

The company’s stock gained as much as 194% on Friday after it raised about $5.4 billion in its initial public offering, the biggest in the tech industry since Uber raised more than $8 billion in 2019. They closed about 160% higher.

ByteDance last raised money at a $180 billion valuation, and is also considering a Hong Kong listing this year for some of its China businesses, according to FT sources close to the company.

“For a sizeable IPO like this one I can’t recall any . . . reaching this sort of extraordinary performance” on day one, said Ronald Wan, chief executive and founder of Hong Kong investment firm Partners Capital.