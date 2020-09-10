TikTok, US discuss ways to avoid sale

TikTok’s Chinese parent, Bytedance, is discussing with the US government possible arrangements that would allow the popular video-sharing app to avoid a full sale of its US operations, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Discussions around such an option have risen in prominence since the Chinese government took steps that make a sale to a US technology giant like Microsoft more difficult, said WSJ sources familiar with the matter. They take place against a fast-approaching deadline that President Trump imposed for TikTok to agree to a sale of its US operations or else be shut down.

A number of options remain on the table, the situation is fluid and a sale is still a possibility, the sources said. Even if there isn’t a full sale, the outcome would likely involve some sort of restructuring of TikTok. That could involve a deal in which TikTok takes on a US technology partner that helps secure its data and potentially takes a minority stake.

The main concern for government officials involved in the talks has been the security of TikTok’s data and keeping it out of reach of the Chinese government, said the sources.