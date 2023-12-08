Top UAE AI group to phase out Chinese hardware

A leading Gulf artificial intelligence company has said it is cutting ties with Chinese hardware suppliers in favour of US counterparts, in a sign of the growing geopolitical struggle over the new technology, reports the Financial Times . G42 of the United Arab Emirates is making the move to ensure its access to US-made chips by allaying concerns among its American partners, which include Microsoft and OpenAI, chief executive Peng Xiao said.

“For better or worse, as a commercial company, we are in a position where we have to make a choice,” Xiao told the Financial Times. “We cannot work with both sides. We can’t.”

G42’s ventures include the launch of an Arabic large language model. Its investors include Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and the US private equity group Silver Lake.